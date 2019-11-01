

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Sempra Energy (SRE) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019, and affirmed its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2019, Sempra Energy now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.50 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $5.70 to $6.30 per share.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.09 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $6.70 to $7.50 per share and also issued its earnings guidance in the range of $12.78 to $14.26 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $7.04 per share.



