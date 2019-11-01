Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Tradegate
01.11.19
09:15 Uhr
6,884 Euro
-0,126
-1,80 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,806
6,972
13:04
6,844
6,956
13:03
01.11.2019 | 12:46
(52 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, November 1

1 November 2019

RIGHTMOVE PLC
(the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 31 October 2019, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 894,961,835 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ('Shares') of which 13,360,310 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 October 2019 is therefore 881,601,525 ('Total Voting Rights').

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details

Gemma Cornish, Company Secretary Assistant
Telephone: 01908 712018
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


© 2019 PR Newswire