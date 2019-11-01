Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cannabis and hemp stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the growth of the CBD industry and how companies are looking to differentiate their unique brands.

According to a report 'Trends in Internet Searches for Cannabidiol (CBD) in the United States', Google searches for CBD are seeing exponential growth as popularity and availability increases. "Searches for CBD are now rivaling searches for yoga and electronic cigarettes, with 0.96 and 0.85 of their respective search volumes, and are searched for more than half as much as dieting."

Another recent report stated, "As applications for cannabidiol are brought to market across diverse industries such as cosmetics, health products, food and beverage, pet products, skin care, and pharmaceuticals, the collective market for CBD sales is expected to exceed $20 billion in the United States by 2024," according to BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research.

"We're witnessing CBD maturing from a cannabis sub-category into a full-blown industry of its own," said Roy Bingham, Co-Founder and CEO of BDS Analytics. "Our growth forecast for the CBD market, across all distribution channels, predicts a compound annual growth rate of 49 percent by 2024. This is a great opportunity for all involved, but it means the road ahead will include decisions that need to be informed by the best possible data."

As major retailers continue to announce their stocking and private label development of CBD products, BDS Analytics predicts that the majority of CBD product sales will soon occur in general retail stores, rather than cannabis dispensaries, as is currently the case. Moving forward, BDS Analytics market insights indicate that the success of products is dependent on education and understanding, dosing and consistent labeling.

BDS Analytics feels CBD is in a unique position compared to other nutraceutical or supplement ingredients for two reasons: 1) as an active ingredient in cannabis, it has a storied history of health and wellness use and anecdotal evidence of efficacy, and 2) it is one of the few natural remedies with scientific basis for at least some of the claims being made about its curative powers. Unsurprisingly, consumers are fascinated by the perceived benefits of CBD.

This growth and drive of the CBD industry is bringing in major branding opportunities such as sports and celebrity endorsements for each innovative formula.

Real Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RLBD), a leading brand building company in the legal Hemp-Derived CBD consumer products category, announced that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the proprietary CBD formulas from Integrative Medicine US of Coral Springs, Florida. The formulas consist of Ancient Chinese and other Ancient Herbal Remedies that are paired with the latest scientific breakthroughs in endocannabinoid systems, nutrients and hemp-derived CBD.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of the definitive agreement to acquire these proprietary formulas," said Real Brands, Inc. CEO, Jerry Pearring. "Since completing our audit earlier this month, we are now focusing on launching our brands and E-commerce website," added Pearring. "We are concluding the final steps in developing our unique packaging design and formulations for each of our brands: CBD Pharmacy, HempAid, Humboldt Brands and Omegahemp. This acquisition bolsters our efforts to offer consumers innovative CBD products and, as we previously announced, we intend to use these formulas for our CBD Pharmacy brand and feature the Chinese symbol for healing in our new logo."

In addition, as part of this acquisition, Jonathan Fields, AP DOM, has entered into an agreement to formulate additional products for Real Brands and become the initial member of Real Brands, Inc.'s Advisory Board. "I'm pleased to become a member of the Real Brands team and look forward to applying my education and ongoing research into traditional eastern medical therapies to create delivery mechanisms that act synergistically with CBD," said Fields.

As this CBD industry continues to grow, in many ways almost independent of the cannabis sector, brand awareness will become essential as consumers gain more familiarity and awareness of the Hemp/CBD space. As one recent news piece put it, "CBD now has 'a life of its own'", and it will be the companies able to build their brands out early through sponsorship agreements, as well as show consistent quality of their innovative formulas that will stand ahead of the rest.

