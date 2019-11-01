Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-11-01 12:41 CET -- Nasdaq Baltic informs that disturbances have been resolved. Trading on equity markets in Nasdaq Tallinn will start with an opening call at 14:00M (EET). Order management is valid from 13:50 (EET). All orders have been cancelled. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.