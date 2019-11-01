

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veteran actor and defender of animal welfare James Cromwell was arrested for protesting against the use of dogs for medical research at Texas A&M University's dog laboratory.



Cromwell was taking part in a protest organized by animal welfare organization PETA at a meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.



Police arrested the 79-year-old actor and escorted him to jail in handcuffs.



He was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct for disrupting the meeting, and released on bail after posting a bond of $5,000.



The Oscar nominee who is known for many television shows and movies demanded that the dog lab must stop its 'abusive, deadly, and pointless experiments' in which golden retrievers and other dogs are bred to develop canine muscular dystrophy. They struggle to walk, swallow, eat, and even breathe.



Despite continuing with these cruel experiments for the past four decades, they have not resulted in a single treatment that can reverse debilitating muscular dystrophy symptoms in human beings, PETA says.



Cromwell is not the only celebrity who has spoken out against TAMU's dog laboratory, but part of a long list of critics that include Sir Paul McCartney, Richard Linklater, Bill Maher, Lily Tomlin, Ryan Tannehill, Casey Affleck, and Nikki Sixx.



TAMU recently stopped breeding dogs for canine muscular dystrophy experiments after it came under pressure from hundreds of doctors, many scientists, people with muscular dystrophy, and animal welfare outfits like PETA. However, the experiments still continue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX