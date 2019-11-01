

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) narrowed its operating earnings guidance range for the full-year 2019, and provided operating earnings outlook for the fourth quarter.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects operating earnings guidance in a range of $4.15 to $4.30 per share, compared to the prior forecast range of $4.05 to $4.40 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.19 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Dominion Energy also expects fourth quarter operating earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per share, compared to fourth-quarter 2018 operating earnings of $0.89 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter.



