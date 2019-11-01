Technavio has been monitoring the global EMV cards market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 803.22 million during 2020-2024. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005025/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global EMV cards market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 144-page research report with TOC on "EMV Cards Market Analysis Report by Technology (contactless and contact), by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the benefits of EMV cards. In addition, the advent of biometric EMV cards is anticipated to further boost the growth of the EMV cards market.

The benefits of EMV cards will be one of the major drivers in the global market. The demand of EMV cards is increasing because they provide better transaction security to merchants, banks, and cardholders as compared to the magnetic stripe cards. Moreover, EMV cards are hard to clone for fraudulent transactions because they are embedded with microprocessor smart chips. These chips have end-to-end (E2EE) or point-to-point encryption (P2PE) technologies, which can encrypt data when the cards are inserted into payment terminals. Other benefits of EMV cards include support of contact, contactless, and mobile payment transactions, overseas usage, and offline mode usage. These benefits offered by EMV cards encourage merchants to use EMV payment terminals, which in turn, will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five EMV Cards Market Companies:

American Banknote Corp.

American Banknote Corp. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Commercial Solutions; Financial Solutions; Government and Non-Profit Solutions. The company offers EMV credit and debit cards to financial institutions.

CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group Inc. operates its business under three segments, which include US Debit and Credit; US Prepaid Debit; and Others. The company offers contactless, contact, and dual-interface EMV cards to financial institutions.

Fiserv Inc.

Fiserv Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely Payments and Financial. The company provides contact and contactless EMV cards to financial institutions. In July 2019, Fiserv launched the Mobile Bill Presentment solution to its clients, which enables clients to digitally present customers' bills in a mobile wallet using the solution.

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH operates the business under four segments, which include G+D Technology, G+D Mobile Security, Veridos, and Secunet. The company provides contact and contactless EMV cards to financial institutions.

Goldpac Group Ltd.

Goldpac Group Ltd. business operates under the following segments: Embedded software and secure payment products; and Platform and service. The company offers contact, contactless, and dual-interface EMV cards to financial institutions.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

EMV Cards Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Contactless

Contact

EMV Cards Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology are:

Smart Card IC Market Global Smart Card IC Market by application (telecommunication, financial, government, transportation, and others), microprocessor architecture (16-bit and 32-bit), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005025/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com