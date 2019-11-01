

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.17 billion, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $6.24 billion, or $1.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.1% to $65.05 billion from $76.61 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.17 Bln. vs. $6.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $65.05 Bln vs. $76.61 Bln last year.



