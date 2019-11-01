Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2019) - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (CSE: CBDN) ("CBD Global" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its 2019 harvest results have significantly exceeded company expectations compared to 2018 and previous harvests. All farms under the control of CBD Global were inspected and tested this year by the Colorado Department of Agriculture and all farms passed with test results well below the .3% requirement for Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The farms are still hand shucking the harvested material which is located in five different warehouse facilities in the state of Colorado. It is expected that the collective harvest for this year will double in weight from previous years, and with higher potency plants and specialized care achieved during the harvest the Company anticipates the Cannabinoid (CBD) content will be two to three times the amount of previous harvests.

The high-quality, organically grown hemp will be processed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Sciences Labs, in Denver. Our proprietary extraction methods will process our hemp from biomass to CBD oil that will be used exclusively in our products for sale in 2019 and 2020.

CBD Global is one of only a few hemp producers that control the entire process - from seed-to-sale. Through this vertical integration, CBD Global is able to capitalize on margin creation while also maintaining strict control of all aspects of quality through the vertical channels.

CBD Global cultivates its hemp crops outdoors, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Farms (https://strasburgpharms.com/), in Strasburg, Colorado. The Company planted 350 acres of hemp in 2019, up from 179 acres in 2018. Our crops are grown with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun and nutrients and NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals.

Brad Wyatt, CEO, stated: "Although we have found success in mechanized harvesting techniques, there is still something to be said about the demand for product that is grown organically, and hand harvested from the fields then cured in a climate-controlled environment. Our goal is to increase our market share with this bountiful harvest. This incredible harvest ensures we can continue to produce high-quality CBD oil with control over growing, processing and manufacturing to provide a product that leads the market."

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer, extractor, and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name AETHICS (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows and operates irrigated land in Colorado, that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun and nutrients and NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals. Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD. The extraction/processing facility, operated by CBD Global Sciences, is located approximately 40 minutes from the farm.

For further information, please contact Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations, (888) 401-2239, info@cbdglobalsciences.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49339