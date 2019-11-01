

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $200 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $450 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $278 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.7% to $2.58 billion from $2.99 billion last year.



