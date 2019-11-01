The "PPP for the Development of NGA Networks in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines national FTTH public policies by taking a detailed look at nine countries: Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

It is structured in two parts, providing:

(1) Monographs for each country, describing the (demographic, technological) situation in each, details on the current programme (objectives, regulatory measures, financial support), the technologies used, governance and monitoring tools.

(2) A synthesis that provides:

Analysis of the status of national programmes, set against the objectives of the Digital Agenda for Europe (DAE) and the progression of coverage rates;

A description of the different support mechanisms provided by the national programmes, and the latest news on each programme;

A local operator's perspective on their country's national programme.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Disparate national situations

2.1. Connectivity for a European Gigabit Society

2.2. Current Ultrafast Broadband coverage

2.3. Summary of the national programmes in the countries studied

2.4. The different UFB funding different models

3. Detailed study by country: panel of nine representative countries

3.1. The Croatian Model

3.2. The French Model

3.3. The German Model

3.4. The Irish Model

3.5. The Italian Model

3.6. The Portuguese Model

3.7. The Spanish Model

3.8. The Swedish Model

3.9. The British Model

Companies Mentioned

Axione

Deutsche Glasfaser

Eir

Gigaclear

Open Fiber

Stokab

Telefonica

List of tables and figures

30 Mbps coverage by country (mid-2017)

100 Mbps coverage by country (mid-2017)

FTTP coverage by country (mid-2017)

Gigabit society objectives in national programmes

Sources of public financing for national programmes, by country

Current national programmes' public budgets, by country

The national programmes' sources of public financing, by country

