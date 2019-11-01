

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's monthly jobs report for October is due at 8:30 am ET Friday. U.S. employment is expected to increase by 88,000 jobs in October after an increase of 136,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate is seen rising to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback fell against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 107.95 against the yen, 0.9868 against the franc, 1.1150 against the euro and 1.2962 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX