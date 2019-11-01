Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PM65 ISIN: CA64065J3047 Ticker-Symbol: G5Z3 
Frankfurt
01.11.19
09:14 Uhr
3,400 Euro
+0,020
+0,59 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOVASC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOVASC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,347
3,520
13:52
3,320
3,400
13:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEOVASC
NEOVASC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEOVASC INC3,400+0,59 %