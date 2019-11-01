

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) released earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.58 billion, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $4.05 billion, or $2.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.9% to $36.12 billion from $43.99 billion last year.



Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.58 Bln. vs. $4.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.36 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q3): $36.12 Bln vs. $43.99 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX