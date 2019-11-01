AUSTRALIS CAPITAL

On 29 October 2019, Australis announced the formation a new subsidiary, Cocoon Technology, which will develop a self-service kiosk (CocoonPod) for the cannabis industry. Each device will handle all aspects of consumer interaction including ID processing, payment and rewards, with integration into dispensary retail platforms for order fulfillment and reporting. Moreover, Australis will integrate Cocoon with its existing mobile platform to provide a loyalty program and likely other features.

