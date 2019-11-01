Technavio has been monitoring the global maritime patrol naval vessels market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 14.37 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 9% during the forecast period.

Read the 158-page report with TOC on "Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Type (manned maritime patrol vessels and unmanned maritime patrol vessels), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by increasing transnational maritime crimes. In addition, the adoption of innovative approaches in procuring patrol naval vessels is anticipated to boost the growth of the maritime patrol naval vessels market.

The rise in the number of maritime crimes is compelling naval forces to modernize their fleets. This has increased the demand for multi-purpose OPVs that can handle several maritime activities such as patrolling and policing maritime zones, search and rescue, and pollution control. Also, the growing focus of international bodies on reducing transnational crimes is forcing countries to expand their patrol and naval fleets to safeguard their coastlines and create exclusive economic zones. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Maritime Patrol Naval Vessel Companies:

Austal Ltd.

Austal Ltd. owns and operates its business across the USA and Australasia Segments. The company offers a wide range of maritime patrol naval vessels. CAPE CLASS PATROL BOAT (AUSTRALIAN BORDER FORCE), CAPE CLASS PATROL BOAT (ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY), and GUARDIAN CLASS PATROL BOAT (PACIFIC PATROL BOAT REPLACEMENT) are some of the offerings from the company.

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc owns and operates its business across various segments such as Electronic Systems, Cyber Intelligence, Platforms Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The company offers offshore naval patrol vessels for maritime security to coastal areas and for effective disaster relief. The vessels are equipped with air surveillance radar for detecting low-flying aircraft and an automated 30 mm small-caliber gun system for engaging in inshore attacks.

Damen Shipyards Group NV

Damen Shipyards Group NV owns and operates its business across various segments such as TUGS WORKBOATS, OFFSHORE VESSELS, HIGH SPEED CRAFT, SHIPPING, PATROL VESSELS, and Others. The company offers a wide range of maritime patrol naval vessels. Some of the offerings of the company include OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL, STAN PATROL, and HOLLAND CLASS OCEAN GOING PATROL VESSEL 3750.

Fincantieri Spa

Fincantieri Spa owns and operates its business across various segments such as Shipbuilding, Offshore and Specialized Vessels, and Equipment, Systems and Services. The company offers a wide range of maritime patrol naval vessels. Some of the offerings of the company include INSHORE PATROL VESSELS, MULTIPURPOSE OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL, and OFFSHORE-PATROL-VESSELS.

Fr. Fassmer GmbH Co. KG

Fr. Fassmer GmbH Co. KG owns and operates its business across various segments such as Shipbuilding, Boats and Davits, Deck Equipment, Wind Power, Composite Technology, and Services. The company offers a wide range of navy vessels and patrol vessels. Some of the products offered by the company include 90m OPV, 80m Auxiliary Personnel Hospital (APH 80), 40m Coastal Patrol Vessel, 21m Fast Patrol Boat, OPV 2020, 80m OPV, Naval OPV (80m), and 40m Standard Patrol Vessel.

Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Manned maritime patrol vessels

Unmanned maritime patrol vessels

Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

