

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With much better than expected jobs data washing away concerns about the economic outlook, stocks are likely to see initial strength on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 110 points.



The futures climbed more firmly into positive territory following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing much stronger than expected job growth in the month of October.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 128,000 jobs in October compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 89,000 jobs.



The report also showed substantial upward revisions to job growth in September and August, with revised data showing employment jumped by 180,000 jobs and 219,000 jobs, respectively.



With the upward revisions, employment gains in September and August combined were 95,000 more than previously reported.



Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the report said the unemployment rate inched up to 3.6 percent in September from 3.5 percent in August. The uptick matched economist estimates.



The unemployment rate crept up from the nearly 50-year low hit in the previous month as a 325-person jump in the size of the labor force more than offset a 241,000-person increase in the household survey measure of employment.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of October.



The ISM's purchasing managers index is expected to inch up to 48.9 in October after dipping to 47.8 in September, although a reading below 50 would still indicate a contraction in manufacturing activity.



The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on construction spending in the month of September. Construction spending is expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



After ending Wednesday's trading moderately higher, stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Thursday. With the drop on the day, the S&P 500 pulled back off Wednesday's record closing high.



The major averages staged a recovery attempt going into the close but remained stuck in the red. The Dow slid 140.46 points or 0.5 percent to 27,046.23, the Nasdaq edged down 11.62 points or 0.1 percent to 8,292.36 and the S&P 500 fell 9.21 points or 0.3 percent to 3,037.56.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.6 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.65 to $54.83 a barrel after slumping $0.88 to $54.18 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after jumping $18.10 to $1,514.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $7 to $1,507.80 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.17 yen versus the 108.03 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1131 compared to yesterday's $1.1152.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX