Coronaria Oy Announces the Preliminary Amount of Acceptances as of October 31, 2019 in the Public Tender Offer for All Shares Issued by Silmäasema Oyj - Subsequent Offer Period Continues Coronaria Oy Stock Exchange Release November 1, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. EET NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. Coronaria Oy ("Coronaria" or the "Offeror") has on September 5, 2019 commenced a mandatory public tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in Silmäasema Oyj ("Silmäasema") that are not held by the Offeror, Silmäasema or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The subsequent offer period under the Tender Offer (the "Subsequent Offer Period") commenced on October 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expires on November 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Based on preliminary information the shares tendered during the Subsequent Offer Period as of October 31, 2019 represent approximately 4.5% of all the issued and outstanding shares and votes in Silmäasema. Together with the shares tendered during the initial offer period and otherwise acquired by the Offeror through market purchases the shares represent approximately 89.3% of all the issued and outstanding shares and votes in Silmäasema in aggregate. The Offeror will confirm and announce the final amount of shares validly tendered during the Subsequent Offer Period up to October 31, 2019 on or about November 5, 2019, and will complete the settlement trades for such shares on or about November 6, 2019. The actual time of receipt of the payment by tendering shareholders will depend on the time required to process the onward payment by financial institutions. During the Subsequent Offer Period, the Tender Offer can be accepted in accordance with the acceptance procedure described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. All acceptances will be binding and cannot be withdrawn. Further instructions can be obtained from Evli Bank Plc by sending email to operations@evli.com. The Offeror may purchase shares in Silmäasema during or after the Subsequent Offer Period also in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd or otherwise outside the Tender Offer. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Teppo Lindén CEO Coronaria Oy Tel. +358 400 684 119 teppo.linden@coronaria.fi IMPORTANT INFORMATION THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDI-RECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVI-TATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND.