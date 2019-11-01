Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-11-01 14:43 CET -- Correction made in the market: Nasdaq Tallinn (instead of Nasdaq Riga). Nasdaq is still experiencing connectivity issues affecting its Nordic and Baltic markets. Trading in Nasdaq Tallinn equity market will not be resumed for the rest of the day due to technical disturbances. We apologize for any inconveniences. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.