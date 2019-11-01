With Ankara-based data center's launch, Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) today reached the largest area under data centers in Turkey with a total of 33,500 square meters whitespace. Further strengthening Turkcell's leadership position in data center and cloud services, the latest facility that offers 12,000 square meters whitespace will play a key role in digital transformation in Turkey.

"Turkcell has the capacity to securely store data produced in Turkey"

"Our investments in Turkey's data centers that comply with international standards constantly expands as a part of our wider vision of 'Turkey's data should be hosted in Turkey', says Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. "With our next data center launch in Corlu scheduled for completion in 2020, Turkcell's investments will exceed 2 billion TL and further strengthen our leadership position in the market. Our centers will catalyze the continued growth of Turkey's digital economy with our proven reliability in providing data center and cloud services."

"Turkey's largest data center to utilize green energy"

Emphasizing that Turkcell pushes to drive more sustainable and carbon-neutral business practices, "At Turkcell, we integrated sustainable solutions into our core business," says Erkan. "We added another first to our track record with our solar panel systems installed at the parking lot of our new data center. Turkey's only data center that utilizes electricity produced with solar panels also recycles rainwater to drive less water consumption in the building and in irrigation of green-field."

"The center will provide public institutions with cloud services"

The center will offer cloud services to public institutions and organizations through Turkcell's subsidiary, Turkcell Digital Business Solutions. The facility's data center and cloud services will also help international firms store data in Turkey.

