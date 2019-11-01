Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2019
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
WKN: A2AJ8Q ISIN: GB00BDCPN049 
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

1 November 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedHighest price paid per share (USX)Lowest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
25 October 201930053.7753.7553.756667BATS Global Markets ("BATS")
25 October 201920053.7553.7553.750000Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE")
25 October 201910053.7653.7653.760000BATS Global Markets Secondary
Exchange ("BYX")
25 October 201910053.7853.7853.780000CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX")
25 October 20191,70153.7853.4953.593551NASDAQ ("NASDAQ")
25 October 2019148,67454.6653.454.037402New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
25 October 201910053.7753.7753.770000OTC Markets ("OTC")
25 October 20196,52553.7853.553.694549NYSE Arca ("PSE")
25 October 201920053.7653.7653.760000CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA")
25 October 201910053.7653.7653.760000CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX")
28 October 201920053.553.553.500000BATS
28 October 201910053.553.553.500000CFX
28 October 201936453.553.3953.469780NASDAQ
28 October 201974,30054.3353.3653.725603NYSE
28 October 201960053.6753.49553.604167OTC
28 October 20197,33453.7753.553.594423PSE
28 October 2019253.553.553.500000XDEA
28 October 201910053.553.553.500000XDEX
29 October 20194,30053.3153.3153.310000BYX
29 October 20196,40053.352.59553.115313CFX
29 October 201914,31253.3452.8153.121994NASDAQ
29 October 201962,43653.5252.653.139070NYSE
29 October 20193,75953.5452.853.108936OTC
29 October 20196,20953.2753.1653.225709PSE
29 October 20193,58453.3252.9553.259710XDEX
30 October 201970,00053.9153.0553.556642NYSE
31 October 201970,00053.853.2953.512992NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:25, 28, 29, 30 and 31 October 2019
Investment firm:Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7371/191101_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1895 231 313

