COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

1 November 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Highest price paid per share (USX) Lowest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 25 October 2019 300 53.77 53.75 53.756667 BATS Global Markets ("BATS") 25 October 2019 200 53.75 53.75 53.750000 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE") 25 October 2019 100 53.76 53.76 53.760000 BATS Global Markets Secondary

Exchange ("BYX") 25 October 2019 100 53.78 53.78 53.780000 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX") 25 October 2019 1,701 53.78 53.49 53.593551 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ") 25 October 2019 148,674 54.66 53.4 54.037402 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 25 October 2019 100 53.77 53.77 53.770000 OTC Markets ("OTC") 25 October 2019 6,525 53.78 53.5 53.694549 NYSE Arca ("PSE") 25 October 2019 200 53.76 53.76 53.760000 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA") 25 October 2019 100 53.76 53.76 53.760000 CBOE EDGX Equity Exchange ("XDEX") 28 October 2019 200 53.5 53.5 53.500000 BATS 28 October 2019 100 53.5 53.5 53.500000 CFX 28 October 2019 364 53.5 53.39 53.469780 NASDAQ 28 October 2019 74,300 54.33 53.36 53.725603 NYSE 28 October 2019 600 53.67 53.495 53.604167 OTC 28 October 2019 7,334 53.77 53.5 53.594423 PSE 28 October 2019 2 53.5 53.5 53.500000 XDEA 28 October 2019 100 53.5 53.5 53.500000 XDEX 29 October 2019 4,300 53.31 53.31 53.310000 BYX 29 October 2019 6,400 53.3 52.595 53.115313 CFX 29 October 2019 14,312 53.34 52.81 53.121994 NASDAQ 29 October 2019 62,436 53.52 52.6 53.139070 NYSE 29 October 2019 3,759 53.54 52.8 53.108936 OTC 29 October 2019 6,209 53.27 53.16 53.225709 PSE 29 October 2019 3,584 53.32 52.95 53.259710 XDEX 30 October 2019 70,000 53.91 53.05 53.556642 NYSE 31 October 2019 70,000 53.8 53.29 53.512992 NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31 October 2019 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7371/191101_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

------------------------



