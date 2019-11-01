

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Wearables company Fitbit Inc. (FIT) agreed to be acquired by Google LLC for $7.35 per share in cash, valuing the company about $2.1 billion.



'More than 12 years ago, we set an audacious company vision - to make everyone in the world healthier. ... We have built a trusted brand that supports more than 28 million active users around the globe who rely on our products to live a healthier, more active life,' said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit.



With the help of Google, Fitbit expects to go faster on innovation in the wearables category.



The transaction is expected to close in 2020.



In a blog post, Google Senior Vice President of Devices & Services said that the Fitbit purchase is 'an opportunity to invest even more in Wear OS as well as introduce Made by Google wearable devices into the market.'



