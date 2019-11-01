

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported that its sales for the month of October 2019 were 188,787 vehicles, a decrease of 1.2 percent on a volume basis and down 4.9 percent on a daily selling rate basis compared to October 2018.



Toyota division posted October sales of 165,644 units, down 1.6 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.



Corolla sales increased 1.6 percent.



Lexus division posted October sales of 23,143 vehicles, up 1.9 percent on a volume basis and down 1.9 percent on a DSR basis.



