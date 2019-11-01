Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3278 ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
01.11.2019 | 15:37
(80 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 1

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Mrs Claire Boyle
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Fidelity Special Values PLC
b)LEI
549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
GB00BWXC7Y93
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 7,466 ordinary shares into ISA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.6637867,466

Mrs Claire Boyle's total holding is 7,466 shares

d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A


e)Date of the transaction
01/11/2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Bonita Guntrip, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 837320


© 2019 PR Newswire