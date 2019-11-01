Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latestarticle that lists four interesting use cases of telecom analytics and offers comprehensive insights on how analytics can help telecom service providers.

Telecom analytics encompasses sophisticated BI technologies and analytics tools that are packaged to satisfy the complex requirements of telecom service providers. It plays a major role in improving sales, reducing churn, and decreasing operational costs. Quantzig's telecom analytics solutions extend beyond the capabilities of BI tools for dashboarding and reporting to include other analytics capabilities such as ad hoc querying, data mining, text analytics, predictive modeling, and data optimization.

According to Quantzig's analytics experts, "Our telecom analytics solutions can help you align, correlate, analyze multiple events, and interface data sources to reveal new business improvement opportunities beyond data silos."

Telecom Analytics Use Cases

1. Improve customer experience

A detailed analysis of telecom data can help businesses to identify factors that impact customer experience. Telecom analytics helps companies to collate and analyze data obtained from call centers, CRM systems, and other sources to understand the biggest pain points of their customers.

2. Reduce truck rolls through proactive customer care

Using telecom analytic solutions, businesses can generate customized reports based on what-if scenarios and data clustering algorithms, thereby avoiding unnecessary service calls and in-person appointments which could otherwise cost them several dollars.

3. Analyze the potential of new offerings

Telecom analytics solutions that leverage predictive modeling act as a key enabler of business success by helping telcos develop innovative offerings to generate new revenue streams based on customer preferences.

4. Reduce customer churn rate

Telecom analytics leverages big data and advanced analytics tools to identify factors or events that impact churn. Using such insights, businesses can deploy suitable strategies to prevent churn and improve satisfaction rates.

Telecom service providers who are just about to start their analytics journey can start with the basic steps that involve the use of descriptive, diagnostic, and advanced analytics. Starting with such an approach will enable telecom companies to gain a 360-degree view of the industry, thereby contributing to the key objective of improving business decisions.

