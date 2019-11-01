Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERZV ISIN: GB00B09LSH68 Ticker-Symbol: IV4 
Tradegate
29.10.19
21:13 Uhr
6,388 Euro
-0,064
-0,99 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INMARSAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INMARSAT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,376
6,466
16:06
6,390
6,444
16:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INMARSAT
INMARSAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INMARSAT PLC6,388-0,99 %