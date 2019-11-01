Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Erhebung in den Cannabis Adelsstand!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W713 ISIN: GB00BDZT6P94 Ticker-Symbol: M59 
Tradegate
01.11.19
09:37 Uhr
5,274 Euro
-0,054
-1,01 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,214
5,380
09:37
5,254
5,358
17:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC5,274-1,01 %