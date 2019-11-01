SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2019 / 15:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/10/2019) of GBP56.51m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/10/2019) of GBP40.92m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/10/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 196.24p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 192.00p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 31/10/2019 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 26583 EQS News ID: 902755 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2019 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)