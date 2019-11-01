More UFC Stars Join PokerStars and Launch New Octagon Chip Campaign

PokerStars adds Jorge Masvidal, Tatiana Suarez and Amanda Nunes to roster

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerStars today announced that UFC stars Jorge Masvidal, Tatiana Suarez and Amanda Nunes are all-in for a brand new challenge as ambassadors for the world's largest online poker site.

The three stars of the UFC will join previously signed PokerStars ambassadors Daniel Cormier, Johnny Walker and Bruce Buffer just in time for PokerStars' and UFC's latest Octagon Chip campaign.

The latest Octagon Chip campaign will run until January 31, 2020 and see players of UFC-themed games on PokerStars battle it out to win special Gold, Silver and Green Octagon Chips. These unlock a range of UFC prizes and thrilling experiences, with just one Gold Chip up for grabs. The lucky winner of the top prize will travel VIP-style to Vegas, meet a UFC athlete and receive a personal training session, with lots of surprises along the way.

Derrick Williams from Sacramento, California won this summer's inaugural competition and currently stars alongside UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal in PokerStars' new advertising campaign, which recently hit TV screens across the UK and Canada*, and social and digital channels globally. The advertisement showcases Derrick's journey after being awarded a limited edition Gold Octagon Chip by PokerStars and receiving a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience at UFC 241: CORMIER vs. MIOCIC 2, where he was made interim UFC President for the match.

The new advertising campaign will also be showcased live to thousands of fans at New York'sMadison Square Garden this weekend where Masvidal will headline UFC 244: MASVIDAL vs DIAZ. PokerStars Ambassador Johnny Walker will also be going for glory when he takes on Corey Anderson in the prelims.

The new Octagon Chip Campaign is open to players in the UK (November 1 to January 31, 2020) and Canada, excluding Quebec, (November 6 to January 31, 2020) only.

The advertising campaign goes live on TV in the UK on November 1, and in Canada, excluding Quebec, on November 4.

