

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. said that it appointed its new chief financial officer, and some executives were stepping down, as part of a management shake-up ahead of the arrival of a new chief executive.



Stephen Ma, corporate controller and former chief financial officer of Nissan's China joint venture, will take over as chief financial officer from Hiroshi Karube. The new Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida will formally take over from December 1.



On September 9, Nissan announced the resignation of Hiroto Saikawa as CEO following the findings of internal investigation related to the misconduct by former chairman Carlos Ghosn.



Nissan said today that Yasuhiro Yamauchi will resign from his role as representative executive officer, acting president,CEO and COO. He will remain a director of the company.



Nissan notedthat Executive Officer and EVP Hitoshi Kawaguchi will leave the company. Executive Officer and CPLO Philippe Klein will leave the company.



