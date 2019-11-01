First Sentinel Plc - Notice of General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF THE RELEVANT SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

1 November 2019



First Sentinel Plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Notice of General Meeting (the "Notice").

The Company is pleased to announce that it has posted to Shareholders today a Notice of a General Meeting of Shareholders ("GM") which the Company is holding at its offices at Suite 14, 55 Park Lane, Mayfair, London, W1K 1NA on 18 November 2019 at 3.00 p.m. (London time).

The Notice will also be available on the Company's website www.first-sentinel.com

At the GM, resolutions being put to Shareholders for approval will include the issue of Green Finance Preference Shares comprising loan notes and a new class of preference share to be listed on NEX Exchange ("Admission"), the proceeds of which will be used for investment into the renewable energy sector.

About First Sentinel

First Sentinel is an alternative investment company, registered with the FCA as a small authorised UK AIFM, which provides growth capital for public and private company investments. First Sentinel invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.

The Company's website is www.first-sentinel.com







For further corporate information, please contact:



Mr. Brian Stockbridge

CEO

First Sentinel Plc

Tel: + 44 (0) 7876 888 011



NEX Corporate Advisor

Beaumont Cornish Limited

James Biddle / Roland Cornish

Tel: +44(0)20 7628 3396