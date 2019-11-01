Anzeige
UK Mortgages Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 1

UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number60440)

LEI Number: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
(The "Company")

1 November 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 2 December 2019 at 9.30am.

The Notice of AGM has today been posted to shareholders. The Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 will be dispatched separately.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


