Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2019 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 130.9737 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11096564 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 26595 EQS News ID: 902791 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 01, 2019 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)