Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2019 / 16:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 179.9018 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8223189 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 26658 EQS News ID: 902917 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 01, 2019 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)