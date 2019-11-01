Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2019 / 16:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.8786 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1170100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 26700 EQS News ID: 903001 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2019 11:18 ET (15:18 GMT)