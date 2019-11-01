Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (FLTU LN) Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2019 / 16:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.5061 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16500 CODE: FLTU LN ISIN: LU2018761762 ISIN: LU2018761762 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FLTU LN Sequence No.: 26775 EQS News ID: 903151 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 01, 2019 11:20 ET (15:20 GMT)