Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2019 / 16:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.898 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2609008 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 26748 EQS News ID: 903097 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 01, 2019 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)