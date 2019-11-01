Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2019 / 16:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 189.0354 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50406 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 26633 EQS News ID: 902867 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2019 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)