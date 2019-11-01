Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2019 / 16:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 360.8924 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30285 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 26629 EQS News ID: 902859 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2019 11:29 ET (15:29 GMT)