Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAU LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2019 / 16:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.0505 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 750293 CODE: LCAU LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAU LN Sequence No.: 26623 EQS News ID: 902847 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 01, 2019 11:29 ET (15:29 GMT)