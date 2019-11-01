A technique based on optical imaging has been used by an international research team to illuminate strains in lead halide perovskite solar cells without harming them. The scientists claim the approach helped them discover misorientation between microscopic perovskite crystals was the main cause of the strains.Researchers from the University of Washington, in Seattle, and the FOM Institute for Atomic and Molecular Physics in the Netherlands, have used optical imaging with a new electron detector to identify the exact location of strains which in perovskite solar cells are responsible for their ...

