Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) was awarded "Best Integrated Front Office Platform" by WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards 2019. The awards seek to recognize the leading buy-side technology vendors and service providers in their area of expertise. Finalists are selected by WatersTechnology journalists and consultants.

Charles River IMS provides the front office with a fully integrated multi-asset order and execution management system (OEMS), FIX connectivity, portfolio management and risk analytics, collateral management and compliance on a single, cloud-based platform. By leveraging Charles River's reference, pricing, benchmark and corporate actions data services, traders and portfolio managers can work more productively and collaboratively from a shared, real-time view of holdings, cash and exposures.

"For over 20 years, Charles River technology has been used by many of the world's largest investment firms to manage complex, multi-asset portfolios, remain compliant with emerging regulations and lower their operational footprint," said Gavin Lavelle, Managing Director EMEA, Charles River. "This award recognizes our efforts to continually enhance our front and middle office technology, helping clients make timelier, better informed investment decisions and enabling them to offer their investors differentiated and innovative investment products and services."

Charles River IMS serves as the front and middle office component of State Street's Alpha? Platform, which provides global investment managers, hedge funds, asset owners and insurers with a complete front to back solution for risk management, portfolio construction, trading, compliance, post-trade and back office services.

This marks Charles River's sixth award for 2019, adding to wins including Best Fixed Income EMS/OMS Provider, Fund Technology's Best Trading Platform Overall, Best Institutional Investment Platform by FinTech Breakthrough, Global Investor Group's Multi-asset Trading System of the Year, and Best Buy-Side Portfolio Management System by WatersTechnology.

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River's front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$30 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's front-to-back services, Charles River's software technology forms the foundation of the State Street Alpha? platform. The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the institutional investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River's growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 975 employees in 11 regional offices. (Statistics as of October 2019)

For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $32,754 billion in assets under custody and administration and $2,918 billion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR Gold ETF and the SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust ETF (approximately $36 billion as of June 30, 2019), for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

State Street Corporation One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900.

2019 State Street Corporation All Rights Reserved 2807307.1.1.GBL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005477/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Helen Traverso, +44 (0) 7747 174620

Helentraverso@crd.com