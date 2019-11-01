Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy and RF Controls Partnership Enabling Passive RFID Data and Making Buildings Smarter

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR, OTCQB:KNRLF, FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") a leader in the energy efficiency and smart building sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with RF Controls LLC ("RFC").

RFC is a technology company bringing the promises and possibilities of the Internet of Things (IOT) to life by transforming the physical world into real-time data visibility using battery-free and cost-effective Radio-Frequency IDentification (RAIN RFID) tag technology.

Under the strategic partnership, Kontrol and RF Controls will jointly undertake efforts to promote and deploy the CS Smart Antenna Real-Time Location System (RTLS) integrated into Kontrol's energy and asset performance tracking software, to help customers improve operations and operating performance. By using low cost RAIN RFID tags, this integrated solution tells you where the asset is, when it's being used, and who is using it. CS Smart Antennas installed overhead, light up the entire floor area, providing wall to wall RTLS coverage of tagged assets automatically with no human interference. Manufacturers can confidently find items facility-wide, maximize throughput while minimizing delays, revolutionize accountability of inventory and validate safety procedures immediately.

Passive RTLS data enhances Kontrol's powerful cloud-based energy and facility management software, providing a simple and intuitive way to create automated alerts, reminders, closure mechanisms and full-audit-trails to ensure effort is only spent where it's required.

"The RFC technology provides the opportunity for our customers to optimize all facets of their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy.

"Kontrol's commitment to digitizing energy and making buildings and factories smarter aligns with our vision," said Tom Ellinwood, Founder and CEO of RF Controls. "We are excited to be a part of Kontrol's ecosystem of IoT applications and our joint solution has immediate revenue opportunities for both Kontrol and RFC."

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com

Contact us at admin@kontrolenergy.com Kontrol Energy Corp., 180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8 Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Energy Corp.,

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible future/next acquisitions and/or investments in operating businesses and/or technologies, accelerated organic growth and revenue growth, strategic partnerships to promote and deploy energy and asset performance tracking software, acceleration of recurring SaaS revenues, the provision of solutions to customers and Greenhouse Gas emissions reductions, proposed financial savings and sustainable energy benefits and energy monitoring. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that suitable businesses and technologies for acquisition and/or investment will be available, that such acquisitions and or investment transactions will be concluded, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company, that technology will be as effective as anticipated, that organic growth will occur, and others. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, lack of acquisition and investment opportunities or that such opportunities may not be concluded on reasonable terms, or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities law.

