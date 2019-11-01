The "European Architectural Coatings 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Top-line Country Data
- Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2023)
- Prices and market values in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)
Regional Aggregated Data
- Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, vinyl/styrene/VAE, polyurethane, epoxy, others (2011-2023)
- Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based (2011-2023)
- Market shares by company in volume (2017 and 2018)
- Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology and paint type in EUR and USD (2017 and 2018)
- End use: Residential new build, residential renovation/maintenance/improvement, non-residential (2011-2023)
- Paint type: Wall emulsions, primers/undercoats, metal coatings, wood coatings, others (2011-2023)
- Application: Interior, exterior (2011-2023)
- Paint grade: Economy, medium, premium (2011-2023)
- Gloss levels: Gloss, semi-gloss, matt (2011-2023)
- Paint composition: Binder/resin, additives, solvents, pigments/fillers/extenders (2011-2023)
Key Topics Covered
Foreword Architectural Coatings
European Architectural Coatings Market
- Market Overview
- Europe: Trends and Forecasts
- Central Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country
- Eastern Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country
- Western Europe: Trends and Forecasts by Country
- Europe: Prices and Market Values
- Central Europe: Detailed Prices and Values
- Eastern Europe: Detailed Prices and Values
- Western Europe: Detailed Prices and Values
- Prices and Values by Application System
- Prices and Values by Resin Type
- Prices and Values by Paint Type
- End-Use: Historical and Forecasts
- Application System: Historical and Forecasts
- Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts
- Paint Type: Historical and Forecasts
- Paint Composition: Historical and Forecasts
- Gloss Levels: Historical and Forecasts
- Interior/Exterior: Historical and Forecasts
- Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts
- Market Shares: Architectural Coatings
- Distribution: Architectural Coatings
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Armenia
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Macedonia
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tanbgp
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005517/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900