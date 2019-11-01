Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC): EHNAC Releases New 2020 Accreditation Criteria Versions for Public Review through Dec. 31

Significant criteria updates include refocused privacy and security initiatives and new programs devoted to addressing alignment with the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA)

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, announced today that it has posted new versions of program criteria of its 18 accreditation programs for public review. The open process for adopting criteria will commence on Nov. 1, 2019 and end on Dec. 31, 2019.

Significant updates to the 2020 criteria include the evolution of two Direct Trusted Agent programs (DTAAP-CA, DTAAP-RA) to accreditation offerings by DirectTrust. DirectTrust Privacy & Security (DT P&S) accredits against HIPAA Privacy and Security requirements for organizations pursuing DirectTrust accreditation as a HISP, Certificate Authority and/or Registration Authority.

EHNAC Privacy & Security (EHNAC P&S) accredits organizations against EHNAC's core criteria including privacy and security, customer service, business practices, personnel requirements, third-party cloud service providers, and more. This program is applicable for organizations with stakeholder-specific services that are not addressed by any of EHNAC's other accreditation programs.

In addition, 2020 criteria updates include those for the recently announced Trusted Network Accreditation Programs (TNAP), designed to address alignment with TEFCA and 21st Century Cures Act: TNAP-Participant/Participant Member and TNAP-QHIN. Details on those programs can be found here.

"A wide range of enhancements have been made to each program based on feedback from accredited organizations and approved recommendations from the EHNAC Criteria Committee," said Ron Moser, EHNAC Senior Site Reviewer/Auditor. "During the 60-day review period, all interested stakeholders are encouraged to provide EHNAC with opinions, comments and suggestions that will prove helpful in determining the necessity, appropriateness and workability of the criteria versions proposed for 2020."

The 18 enhanced criteria programs and the new version numbers associated include:

ACOAP - Accountable Care Organization Accreditation Program (V3.5) DRAP - Data Registry Accreditation Program (V3.5) DT P&S - DirectTrust Privacy & Security (V1.1) ePAP-EHN - e-Prescribing Accreditation Program (V8.5) EHNAC P&S - EHNAC Privacy & Security (V1.1) EPCSCP-Pharmacy - Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances Certification Program - Pharmacy Vendor (V3.5) EPCSCP-Prescribing - Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances Certification Program - Prescribing Vendor (V3.5) FSAP-EHN - Financial Services Accreditation Program for Electronic Health Networks (V4.5) FSAP-Lockbox - Financial Services Accreditation Program for Lockbox Services (V4.5) HIEAP - Health Information Exchange Accreditation Program (V3.5) HNAP-EHN - Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Electronic Health Networks [Includes Payer] (V12.5) HNAP-Medical Biller - Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Medical Billers (V3.5) HNAP-TPA - Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Third Party Administrators (V3.5) MSOAP - Management Service Organization Accreditation Program (V3.5) OSAP - Outsourced Services Accreditation Program1 (V3.5) PMSAP - Practice Management System Accreditation Program (V3.5) TNAP-Participant/Participant Member - Trusted Network Accreditation Program - Participant/Participant Member (V1.1) TNAP-QHIN - Trusted Network Accreditation Program - QHIN (V1.1)

Visit www.ehnac.org for more details or to review the latest EHNAC criteria and submit feedback during this comment period through the Criteria Comment Form.

1OSAP includes 10 different accreditation programs tailored for Accountable Care Organization Technology Service Providers; Call Centers; Data Centers; DRP Facilities; Health Information Exchange Technology Service Providers; Media Storage; Network Administrators; Printing; Product Development; and Scanning.

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.



EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

