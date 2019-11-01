Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco", the "Company"), announces further to the press release announced on November 1, about the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire its first target in the telecom industry., the proposed transaction entails a cash consideration of US$592,000 and stock consideration of US$208,000 for a total consideration of US$800,000. The stock consideration of US$208,000 will be paid using the closing price of Upco stock on the closing date. The LOI pertaining to this transaction is non-binding and the transaction is subject to due diligence and the signing of a definitive agreement.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp.

