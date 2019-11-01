VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / Dimension Five Technologies Inc. (CSE:DFT) (the "Company"), is pleased to update information regarding the non-binding letter of intent dated September 03, 2019 (the "LOI") with Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. ("EWS"). The Company has not yet completed its due diligence on EWS, and no definitive agreement has been signed. The Company is still negotiating with EWS and a potential purchase of EWS may yet proceed, but the Company is also looking at other opportunities at the same time. See the Company's news release of September 04, 2019 for more information about the LOI and about EWS.

About us

Dimension Five Technologies Inc., based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is currently developing a new investing platform that helps connect early stage companies with investors. Over time, the Company also intends to focus on developing, marketing and acquiring other software in the investment and financial technology sector. Additional information on Dimension Five is available on the company's website at http://www.dimensionfive.ca.

For further information, please contact :

Chris Parr, CEO

Chris@dimensionfive.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, nor approved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: Dimension Five Technologies Inc.

(Not for dissemination in the United States of America)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564748/Dimension-Five-Technologies-Inc-Updates-Status-of-Emergent-Waste-Solutions-Inc-LOI