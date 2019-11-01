

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Port Sales has recalled about 46,000 of All-Gloo Craft Glue due to failure to meet child resistant closure requirements.



According to the company, the glue contains methanol and poses a poisoning hazard to young children if ingested. The packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poisoning Prevention Packaging Act.



The company has asked customers to immediately remove the recalled glue from the reach of children and return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.



The recalled products were sold at La Casa de los Botones and New Port Sales Inc. in Puerto Rico from April 2019 through June 2019 for between $2 and $7.



