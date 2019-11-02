New Stratus Energy Inc.: New Stratus Energy Intends to File Amended Financial Statements

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2019 / New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSXV:NSE) ("New Stratus" or the "Corporation") intends to file amended and restated consolidated financial statements and MD&A for year ended March 31, 2019. These consolidated financial statements and MD&A, as initially reported, will be amended and restated to correct for expenses and liabilities that were understated as a result of the recent receipt of supplier invoices related to the year ended March 31, 2019 . These invoices were not fully accrued and will result in an increase in general and administrative expense and accrued payables of $230,888. Also, as a subsequent event the Corporation received another invoice from a supplier related to year ended March 31, 2019, the corporation has requested the vendor to provide supporting documentation to further process them. The Corporation intends to file the amended and restated consolidated financial statements and MD&A as soon as practicable and are working closely with their independent auditors to provide remaining audit evidence to enable the release of the amended and restated consolidated financial statements.

Forward-Looking Information and Reader Advisory

