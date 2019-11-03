

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - United Auto Workers' President Gary Jones will take a leave of absence effective Sunday, amid a federal investigation into corruption in the top ranks.



Reports said that Federal authorities have been conducting what has been a year-long investigation on corruption connected to the union. IRS and FBI agents raided Jones' home in August, one of several targets in a multi-state raid.



The UAW said that Vice President Rory Gamble, who recently negotiated the Ford agreement, will serve as acting president and assume full responsibility for the president's office.



'The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future. I do not want anything to distract from the mission. I want to do what's best for the members of this great union,' Jones said.



Jones recently led the UAW in a six-week-long strike that saw production shut down at General Motors. The strike ended last week after the union agreed to a new contract with GM.



